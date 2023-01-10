On Dec. 3, Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting “Saturday Night Live.” In front of the show’s audience, she said, “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am.” Since then, the first-time mom has happily shared her new journey with the world via social media.

Yesterday (Jan. 9), the multitalented entertainer continued giving fans a peek into her world by posting a photo from her maternity shoot on Instagram. “It’s giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. It’s giving MASTERPIECE,” the Akeelah and the Bee actress captioned her photo. Palmer continued, “Behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe. The greatest gift from above we could ever dream. We can’t wait to meet you, little one! We are so glad to be your Earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

The Nope movie star concluded her caption by mentioning those responsible for pulling off the images that captured such a blissful moment. “Thank you so much @nickiminaj for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! Thank you @diandretristan for helping with everything. From this photoshoot to the baby shower, haha. I love you so much, friend!!!” Palmer is expecting her bundle of joy with Darius Jackson, the brother of “Insecure” actor Sarunas J. Jackson. According to a Jan. 5 article from People, the expecting parents met at a Memorial Day party in 2021 hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy.

While speaking with Page Six during the New York Film Critics Circle Awards last week, Palmer opened up about what’s to come. “I’m very excited, nervous and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no one can really prepare you for. More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby,” she gushed. Meanwhile, on social media, the Hustlers actress noted that pregnancy has been doing wonders for her skin, which may cause her to have as many kids as songstress Keke Wyatt, who has 11 children.

