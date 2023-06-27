Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Coco Jones is musically surging in 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down, as she recently made a huge announcement to fans.

Today (June 27), the R&B soulful singer revealed she is hitting the road this summer for her “What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.” The upcoming musical experience honors her same-titled 2022 EP, which has spawned the chart-topping hit “ICU,” among others. Starting Aug. 5, Jones will make her first stop in Ontario, California before journeying to 15 cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. Her last show will be on Sept. 3 in Norfolk, Virginia. 

“We going on tour, y’all!” Jones captioned her Instagram post. “‘What I Didn’t Tell You Tour’ with special gusts Ebony Riley and Haben Abraham and S!MONE is on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10 a.m. local! Register at the link in my bio for early access.” In the comment section of her post, Jones added, “This is just leg one of the tour. I’ll be hitting more cities [for] leg two. Stay tuned.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco Jones (@cocojones)

The announcement of a tour comes on the heels of an epic day for the “Bel-Air” star at the 2023 BET Awards. To begin her memorable evening, the talented songwriter gave a chilling performance of “ICU” on the show’s main stage. Many compared her voice and set to singers from the ’90s. Afterward, Jones gave an emotional speech as she accepted the accolade for Best New Artist.

“It’s been a long journey. Thank you, guys, for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you so much to my culture, who has stood beside me… It’s been a really long, long journey,” Jones said. “And for all of my Black girls, we do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve but don’t stop fighting.”

Keyshia Cole opens up about her love life and past relationships after the premiere of her Lifetime biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Rihanna proudly shows off baby bump in new Louis Vuitton campaign photo

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Lizzo donates $50,000 to University of Houston scholarship for Juneteenth giveaway

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Coco Jones captured the essence of R&B as she performed "ICU" at the 2023 BET Awards and took home Best New Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Keyshia Cole makes "peace" with her mother's passing in new biopic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Ginuwine shows love to the late Static Major for penning his mega hit "Pony"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.24.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her early music as she gears up for the release of 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Rihanna steps down as Savage X Fenty CEO

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Lizzo is using her platform and fortune to give back to Black-led companies in honor of Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Victoria Monét unlocks her inner animalistic side as she announces the release date for 'JAGUAR II'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023
