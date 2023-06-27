Coco Jones is musically surging in 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down, as she recently made a huge announcement to fans.
Today (June 27), the R&B soulful singer revealed she is hitting the road this summer for her “What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.” The upcoming musical experience honors her same-titled 2022 EP, which has spawned the chart-topping hit “ICU,” among others. Starting Aug. 5, Jones will make her first stop in Ontario, California before journeying to 15 cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. Her last show will be on Sept. 3 in Norfolk, Virginia.
“We going on tour, y’all!” Jones captioned her Instagram post. “‘What I Didn’t Tell You Tour’ with special gusts Ebony Riley and Haben Abraham and S!MONE is on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10 a.m. local! Register at the link in my bio for early access.” In the comment section of her post, Jones added, “This is just leg one of the tour. I’ll be hitting more cities [for] leg two. Stay tuned.”
The announcement of a tour comes on the heels of an epic day for the “Bel-Air” star at the 2023 BET Awards. To begin her memorable evening, the talented songwriter gave a chilling performance of “ICU” on the show’s main stage. Many compared her voice and set to singers from the ’90s. Afterward, Jones gave an emotional speech as she accepted the accolade for Best New Artist.
“It’s been a long journey. Thank you, guys, for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you so much to my culture, who has stood beside me… It’s been a really long, long journey,” Jones said. “And for all of my Black girls, we do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve but don’t stop fighting.”
We love to see it! Our girl @cocojones really deserves all of her 💐! Congratulations on winning Best New Artist! #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/8mulEVQztn
— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
