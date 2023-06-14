Coco Jones is all about that
WATCH

Coco Jones is all about that "Real Love".

00:07:37
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

Categories in this video:
Categories
The Link Up
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Coco Jones
Entertainment
R&B

Videos

View More View More

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we ...
By REVOLT

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. ...
By REVOLT

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart ...
By REVOLT

Try this cereal-sprinkled donut recipe for 4/20 | 'On The Menu'

For this episode of “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams shares the ingredients for one ...
By REVOLT
View More View More