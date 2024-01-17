Coachella first launched in 1999 and has become one of America’s hugest festivals to date across all genres. During a sit-down at SXSW Sydney in 2023, co-founder and Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett explained how livestreaming became a major factor in the festival’s overall success. “[Now,] the whole world wanted to go to Coachella,” he stated, per Audience Republic.

Tollett added that booking talents like South Korea’s BLACKPINK “put us on the map in Asia.” “All of a sudden, you have the biggest artist in that region, and what it does is it just gets everyone watching from that area,” Tollett explained. “Coachella wasn’t really that well known in Asia. Now, everyone in Indonesia follows it, not just Korea. It became a thing where no matter what country you’re in, you could watch it like it’s your show.”