Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat tapped as headliners for 2024 Coachella Festival
The massive event returns to California this April.
On Tuesday (Jan. 16), promotions company Goldenvoice unveiled the official lineup for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. As could be seen on a packed flyer, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator will be handling headlining duties alongside Lana Del Rey and special guest No Doubt. Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Tinashe, Ice Spice, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, and many more were also confirmed as supporting acts across two three-day weekends in April.
As with 2023, those who are unable to attend Coachella will be able to livestream via YouTube. In addition to onstage performances, the coverage will include behind-the-scenes action, highlights from previous years, and more.
Along with the aforementioned lineup announcement, fans are able to check out a documentary titled Ascending, which focuses on South Asians’ global influence in music. Ali Sethi, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh, Jai Paul, Jai Wolf, and Joy Crookes are six artists of South Asian descent spotlighted within the Zoe Malhotra and Meghna Chakraborty-directed film.
Coachella first launched in 1999 and has become one of America’s hugest festivals to date across all genres. During a sit-down at SXSW Sydney in 2023, co-founder and Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett explained how livestreaming became a major factor in the festival’s overall success. “[Now,] the whole world wanted to go to Coachella,” he stated, per Audience Republic.
Tollett added that booking talents like South Korea’s BLACKPINK “put us on the map in Asia.” “All of a sudden, you have the biggest artist in that region, and what it does is it just gets everyone watching from that area,” Tollett explained. “Coachella wasn’t really that well known in Asia. Now, everyone in Indonesia follows it, not just Korea. It became a thing where no matter what country you’re in, you could watch it like it’s your show.”
