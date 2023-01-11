The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was announced on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK make history as the first Latin and Asian artists to headline.

Coachella, which is know to be the largest music fest in the U.S. with over 125,000 attendees each day, is set to happen across two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and then again from April 21 to 23. The Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar and K-pop girl group both performed at Coachella back in 2019. Bad Bunny performed for a crowd leading up to Ariana Grande’s headlining set. BLACKPINK’s set took place in the dance-centric Sahara Tent, making it their time taking the stage in the U.S.

Frank Ocean is also set to headline this year’s festival after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition, which the “Thinkin Bout You” singer was scheduled for. Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, Jai Paul, Charli XCX, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Doechii, Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, A Boogie, Flo Milli, Shenseea, Willow, GloRilla, Latto, Kali Uchis, the Queens, Sudan Archives, Muna, DRAMA, Becky G, Phoebe Bridgers, and dozens of other artists are among the lineup.

According to the news release, you can register now for access to passes on the festival’s website. Presale begins Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m PT. “Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2,” the announcement on Coachella’s social media account states. Also, people who purchased tickets for the 2022 edition can get early access starting Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. PT. To access the Loyalty Presale, you have to register with the same email that you used to purchase or register a wristband last year.