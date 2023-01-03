One fan got a crash course in dealing with celebs following a recent run-in with Bad Bunny. After a viral video shared yesterday (Jan. 2) showed a not-so-pleasant encounter, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper offered up a simple explanation on why he threw a young woman’s phone into the water while in the Dominican Republic.

The Latin star, who appeared on Cardi B’s 2018 track, “I Like It,” addressed the situation on Twitter. In a message translated from Spanish, he wrote, “The person who comes up to me to say ‘Hello,’ to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bad Bunny began. “Those who come to put a f**king phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

In the widely seen video, the “Party” hitmaker and his entourage are making their way down the street as a few overly excited fans run up to greet him. The women bypass his security guards and one pushes her cellphone into his face in an attempt to get a selfie with the Grammy winner. Perhaps it was an off-day for the musician, who cut her moment short by taking the device from her hand and tossing it into the distance.

Bad Bunny had a massive 2022. Last month, he made REVOLT’s Power List for being “an international phenomenon who has taken the crown for Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the third year.” His “World’s Hottest Tour” also grossed over $435 million in just four months which broke new records.

In a Dec. 18 interview with Billboard, he told the publication he would be taking some time off. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he shared. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a** off.”

