Back in October, Joy Crookes unveils her official debut LP Skin, which contained 13 soulful cuts and was led by “When You We’re Mine,” “Feet Don’t Fail Me Know,” and the title track. This month, the South London songstress reveals a new visual from said project for “19th Floor,” a Blue May-produced offering that sees Crookes singing about growing up in her city and how much it’s changed over time:

“Headed back to where I started, past the fireflies of Rizla burning bright, lost the tower where my heart is, cinema skylines that I don’t recognize, strip the life out of these streets, it’s a daylight robbery, you’ll never take the London out of me, I was raised by the river, nineteenth floor, we never got this high before, we were lost so long, look how far we’ve come, down by the river, I remember where I belong…”

The accompanying video for “19th Floor” is sure to have different interpretations throughout. The Ebeneza Blanche-directed clip begins with quick shots of Crookes embracing an older woman, a winged individual on roof, and a man falling from a building as another looks on. As those scenes unfold, Crookes can also be seen performing in a living room, in front of a crowd presumably asking for autographs, and more, all interspersed with different locals throughout. Simply put, this one will certainly require more than a few plays.

Via social media, Crookes explains the song and video in more detail:

“We wanted to create visuals that were reflective of the complexity and beauty of community, especially the immigrant community within London. The song is a recognition of all the obstacles immigrants have to overcome to build a life in somewhere like the UK, an acknowledgment of the journey that my Grandmother for example had to face to get to the 19th floor of a South London tower block and the heights that she has managed to reach.”

Check out “19th Floor” below. In related news, you can also check out Joy Crookes‘ forthcoming U.S. tour dates here.