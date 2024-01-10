“I come from an age where we celebrate the score, right?” Samuel said to Billboard when asked about the soundtrack and its overall importance. “We don’t really celebrate the score anymore and then soundtracks are like a byproduct [with] various artists, but they’re not really related to the film and they don’t weave in and out of the score.”

Samuels, who’s also known by his musical alter ego The Bullitts, continued, “Because I write the movie, direct the movie, compose the entire score, and write and produce every song on the soundtrack, [the songs] all swim in and out of each other. And then you can celebrate the score and celebrate the songs as individual pieces or as part of the movie.”

Check out the tracklisting for Samuel’s audio accompaniment to The Book of Clarence below.

The Book Of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist: