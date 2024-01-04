Janelle Monáe has the type of boundless creativity where word suggestions can turn into a Grammy Award-nominated album, and producers like Sensei Bueno are the ones who help that transformation happen. The multifaceted musician was a key collaborator in the making of Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure and knew he had to understand the entertainer before he could create for her.

“Also, ‘eyes for two’ was written down on that [list]. We didn’t know what it meant at the time,” Sensei Bueno told REVOLT. “That song is cool because Janelle is a nonbinary queer, so you don’t want to fetishize being poly when you’re writing the song.”

Get into the exclusive “Studio Sessions” conversation with Sensei Bueno below.

You produced on Janelle Monáe’s Grammy Award-nominated The Age of Pleasure album. How did you first connect with her?

I snuck into the Revenge of the Dreamers III sessions and got a chance to produce on that album. But, while I was there, I got a chance to meet St. Beauty, a group Janelle was working with at the time. We continued to work on some records after the camp. That’s how I met Roman GianArthur, an artist, composer, and producer. After working with them for about a month or so, they were going to go to LA. I called my dad, saying, “I feel a little sad. We’ve been working on this project. It’s not completely done, but they said they’re going to LA.” He said, “Why don’t you just ask them to go to LA, too? Are you going to LA tomorrow?” I told him, “No.” Then he said, “So, what’s the worst you can lose?” I asked them if I could go to LA with them. They looked at each other and said, “Yeah, we’ll figure it out.”

The house we stayed at was the house Janelle was living at. I ended up randomly meeting her three days later in her pool. I didn’t even know she was at the house because at that time, she was working on the Amazon show “Homecoming,” and Coachella was coming. We all hit it off as a family like I was the little brother. I didn’t know if Janelle knew what I was capable of; I just knew she appreciated what other people said about me being a decent human being. Towards the pandemic, we did a camp where we recorded all of these songs. That was one of the first times Janelle saw me work.

What was your earliest memory of working on The Age of Pleasure?

Most of it happened in 2022. For the first couple of sessions, we were figuring out which direction we wanted to go. We wanted to make records feel active and that you could dance to them. There were a lot of jam sessions trying to find a groove and something cool… passing the mic around, trying to figure out how to make something. When we wrote “Lipstick Lover,” I knew we had something special. They had a list of concepts and ideas that we pulled from an Excel list. We were listening to a lot of Afrobeats because we threw a lot of parties at the house, and we would collaborate with Everyday People. So, we had been soaking up that sound and feel.