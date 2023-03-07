Last Friday (March 3), Creed III made its highly anticipated debut and smashed box office records. The film brought in $58.7 million in North America and $41.8 million internationally after its opening weekend, marking the biggest domestic opening for a sports movie ever.

Along for the ride to No. 1 was J. Cole’s record label Dreamville, which executive produced Creed III: The Soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. The project boasted a star-studded list of guest features, including names like EST Gee, Blxst, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, SiR, Kehlani, Reason, and many more.

Today (March 7), the label released a heartfelt statement about how it felt to be a part of such a rewarding journey. “For years, Dreamville has carved its place in the intersection of music, sports, and culture. And now we’re part of one of the highest grossing sports films of all time,” the statement read. “Over the years, we’ve had the opportunity to soundtrack films that have gone on to be Blockbusters and Oscar-nominated films, but the stars aligned for us on Creed III, our first major film soundtrack.”

The statement then gave a shoutout to head honcho Michael B. Jordan, who not only played the leading role in the film but also made his debut as a director. “A large thanks to the cast, producers, and incredible leadership of Michael B. Jordan, who continues to inspire us all while shattering glass ceilings of his own as an actor and director. Major praises for steering this powerful project and allowing us to pen the sounds for your directorial debut,” the statement continued.

In related news, the hip hop and R&B camp announced their annual Dreamville Festival is returning this spring. Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will be co-headlining the two-day event. It will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2. Other acts on the bill include Summer Walker, Lil Durk, City Girls, Waka Flocka Flame, Key Glock, and more.

Be sure to check out the full statement down below.