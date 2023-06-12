On Friday (June 9), Janelle Monáe returned to the fold with her fourth studio LP, The Age of Pleasure, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Doechii, Grace Jones, Amaarae, Nia Long, Sister Nancy, and Ckay. The project was led by the titillating “Lipstick Lover,” a Monáe, Nana Kwabena, Nate “Rocket” Wonder, and Sensei Bueno-produced number that’s become the perfect anthem for a hedonistic summer.
“Tell me what you do when we walk up in the room, hope it’s something nasty, we can try it, bite me on my neck and you know what’s comin’ next, we can make a movie, I can write it, let’s just make a move, baby…”
In an interview with Zane Lowe (above), Monáe explained the meaning behind the new album and its title. “When I was writing The Age of Pleasure, I wrote it with friends for friends,” she stated. “This is for us. What I would do is, if I knew we were having a party on that Friday or Saturday, on Monday and Tuesday, I’d be like, ‘All right. We’re going to write three songs. If the songs can’t work at the party, they’re not going on the album.'”
The Age of Pleasure arrived five years after the critically acclaimed Dirty Computer, which contained collaborations alongside the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Grimes, and Pharrell Williams across a variety of genres. Fans were able to enjoy a matching film of the same name that saw the Kansas City talent as an android named Jane 57821. As revealed in the movie’s synopsis, said android “attempts to break free from the constraints of a totalitarian society that forcibly makes Jane comply with its homophobic beliefs.” Actress Tessa Thompson also starred as May Apple #53, Jane’s love interest. Press play on The Age of Pleasure below.
