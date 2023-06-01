Come June 9, Janelle Monáe will return with her fourth studio LP, The Age of Pleasure, a 14-song effort with additional appearances from Seun Kuti, Doechii, Amaarae, Grace Jones, and more. Not long after the album makes landfall, the “Lipstick Lover” will head on tour in support of the release, hitting up several dates throughout North America.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Tour Tales,” FOH Engineer Amanda Davis, who worked with Monáe on her past couple of headlining tours, opened up about the most impressive thing that she’s seen from the Kansas City talent onstage.

“We were doing some festival and up until the last minute, we didn’t know if she could make it, and she eventually got onstage and killed it,” Davis said. “Janelle can sing, and it takes a lot to sing. She had just had food poisoning, and came up there and did a whole show. That was amazing.”

Check out both the official announcement flyer and the full list of venues for Janelle Monáe‘s “The Age of Pleasure Tour” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)

“The Age of Pleasure Tour” full schedule:

Aug. 30: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Aug. 31: Vancouver, British Columbia — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept. 2: Portland, OR — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sept. 7: Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 9: Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

Sept. 11: Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Sept. 13: St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

Sept. 14: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 17: Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 18: Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sept. 20: Montreal, Quebec — Mtelus

Sept. 21: Toronto, Ontario — Massey Hall

Sept. 24: Washington, DC — The Anthem

Sept. 26: New York City, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 28: Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Oct. 2: Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3: Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 4: Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 6: Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct. 9: Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 10: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Oct. 11: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 15: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 17: San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 18: Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theater