By Jon Powell
  /  06.01.2023

Come June 9, Janelle Monáe will return with her fourth studio LP, The Age of Pleasure, a 14-song effort with additional appearances from Seun Kuti, Doechii, Amaarae, Grace Jones, and more. Not long after the album makes landfall, the “Lipstick Lover” will head on tour in support of the release, hitting up several dates throughout North America.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Tour Tales,” FOH Engineer Amanda Davis, who worked with Monáe on her past couple of headlining tours, opened up about the most impressive thing that she’s seen from the Kansas City talent onstage.

“We were doing some festival and up until the last minute, we didn’t know if she could make it, and she eventually got onstage and killed it,” Davis said. “Janelle can sing, and it takes a lot to sing. She had just had food poisoning, and came up there and did a whole show. That was amazing.”

Check out both the official announcement flyer and the full list of venues for Janelle Monáe‘s “The Age of Pleasure Tour” below.

 

“The Age of Pleasure Tour” full schedule:

Aug. 30: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Aug. 31: Vancouver, British Columbia — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sept. 2: Portland, OR — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sept. 7: Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 9: Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre
Sept. 11: Minneapolis, MN — Armory
Sept. 13: St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre
Sept. 14: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 17: Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18: Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Sept. 20: Montreal, Quebec — Mtelus
Sept. 21: Toronto, Ontario — Massey Hall
Sept. 24: Washington, DC  — The Anthem
Sept. 26: New York City, NY — Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 28: Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
Oct. 2: Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3: Nashville, TN  — Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 4: Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company
Oct. 6: Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre Atlanta
Oct. 9: Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 10: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center
Oct. 11: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater
Oct. 15: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 17: San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18: Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theater

