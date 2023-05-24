Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monáe are close friends who live relatively private lives. For a while, many speculated the two may have dated. The Black Panther actress recently admitted she can see why fans assumed.

In an exclusive interview published by Rolling Stone on Monday (May 22), Nyong’o recalled the first time she met Monáe at the 2014 Met Gala. The Kenyan-Mexican talent was unfamiliar with Hollywood after starring in 12 Years a Slave and quickly becoming a recognizable face. “This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable. [Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug. I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you,’” Nyong’o recalled.

When discussing the rumors of the two possibly being more than friends, Nyong’o never confirmed any non-platonic relationship but confidently confessed she doesn’t mind the narrative. “She has [a] magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic. People are curious about enigmatic people. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity,” the Us star shared. Meanwhile, Monáe, who in 2022 came out as non-binary, confessed that she is indeed a “Lipstick Lover.” The term is also a track on her upcoming album The Age of Pleasure.

While the songstress is perfectly fine discussing her fluidity, don’t expect her to drop any names. “I have a policy and agreement with myself — that is a part of my life that I want to keep private. I can talk about my identity. I can talk about my sexuality. I can talk about all things Janelle Monáe without having to go into detail. You know what I mean? It’s not necessary,” The Electric Lady shared.

The Age of Pleasure is out on June 9.