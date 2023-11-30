On Jan. 12, 2024, moviegoers will flock to theaters to check out The Book of Clarence, a biblical comedy-drama that was produced by JAY-Z, James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda, and Jeymes Samuel, the last of whom also wrote and directed the film. LaKeith Stanfield stars as the titular character with David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, and more as part of an ensemble cast.
On Tuesday (Nov. 28), Samuel decided to get fans ready with a new single titled “Hallelujah Heaven,” which features Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, and a show-stealing Lil Wayne who kicks off the song with one of his most intricate verses to date.
“Hallelujah, holy s**t, I get high as Buddha, put you on that highway to heaven like I’m your Uber, I maneuver through Miami like I was Tua, like I was Shula, in King of Diamonds like I’m a jeweler, hallelujah, from Hollygrove to Honolulu, me, Shabba, Buju, the holy ghost will probably spook you, it’s kinda cuckoo, it’s New Orleans, a lot of voodoo, pour holy water in my codeine, sippin’ like Yoo-hoo…”
“I wouldn’t even give Wayne, Buju, Shabba, JAY-Z, or any of these people a [creative] brief because they’ll know from listening to the song,” said Samuel to Genius in regard to the track’s creation. “I mean, the song is called ‘Hallelujah Heaven,’ so I don’t think someone’s going to rhyme about robbing a liquor store. And people like Wayne, they’re such great artists. Lil Wayne is one of the greatest lyricists of all time and to me possibly the greatest metaphor rhymer, analogy rhymer, in the history of hip hop. I would just sit back as a fan and wait to see what Wayne comes with.”
Press play on “Hallelujah Heaven” below. Hopefully, more news about The Book of Clarence‘s soundtrack — including JAY-Z‘s confirmed contribution — will arrive soon.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Bas teams up with AJ Tracey for "179 Deli" single
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
Sexyy Red unveils new visual for "Free My N**ga"
11 ASAP Rocky lyrics that exude confidence
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University
In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University. The HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH was the first stop on Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour.
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
From city lots to lush gardens: The power of urban farming with Karen Washington
This is the inspiring story of Karen Washington, a pioneering urban farmer who has been revolutionizing urban spaces by transforming them into vibrant community gardens and educational hubs. Sponsored by State Farm.
Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'
Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.
Best chef's kiss | 'Bet on Black'
“Bet on Black” is back with an all-new season! Watch as judges Pinky Cole, Bun B, Van Lathan, and Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall meet new contestants and hear pitches from entrepreneurs Saucy D and Chef Diva Dawg.
Good taste test | 'Bet on Black'
With the help of host Dustin Ross and correspondent Danielle Young, entrepreneurs Diva Dawg, Brooklyn Tea, and The Sable Collective pitch their ideas to the judges. Watch the all-new episode of “Bet on Black” now!
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.