On Jan. 12, 2024, moviegoers will flock to theaters to check out The Book of Clarence, a biblical comedy-drama that was produced by JAY-Z, James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda, and Jeymes Samuel, the last of whom also wrote and directed the film. LaKeith Stanfield stars as the titular character with David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, and more as part of an ensemble cast.

On Tuesday (Nov. 28), Samuel decided to get fans ready with a new single titled “Hallelujah Heaven,” which features Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, and a show-stealing Lil Wayne who kicks off the song with one of his most intricate verses to date.

“Hallelujah, holy s**t, I get high as Buddha, put you on that highway to heaven like I’m your Uber, I maneuver through Miami like I was Tua, like I was Shula, in King of Diamonds like I’m a jeweler, hallelujah, from Hollygrove to Honolulu, me, Shabba, Buju, the holy ghost will probably spook you, it’s kinda cuckoo, it’s New Orleans, a lot of voodoo, pour holy water in my codeine, sippin’ like Yoo-hoo…”