LaKeith Stanfield is entirely off the market as he recently expanded his family with his now-wife, model Kasmere Trice Stanfield.

Today (July 26), People magazine unveiled its interview with the “Atlanta” star, where he opened up about the life-changing moments. During the conversation, the newlywed couple revealed they met in Canada, where LaKeith was working. The 31-year-old said initially, “We were just feeling each other out like maybe this will be a cool friend.” But then, “As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing, and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange,” he noted.

In December 2022, LaKeith proposed to the 29-year-old model on an island vacation just before her birthday, the publication mentioned. Between then and now, the pair married privately and had a baby, which they both affirmed they wanted to protect and keep sacred. “We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” Kasmere said. The Photograph actor added, “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.” When asked why they decided to share their news now, the couple stated, “We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward, so we may inspire others.”