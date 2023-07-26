LaKeith Stanfield is entirely off the market as he recently expanded his family with his now-wife, model Kasmere Trice Stanfield.
Today (July 26), People magazine unveiled its interview with the “Atlanta” star, where he opened up about the life-changing moments. During the conversation, the newlywed couple revealed they met in Canada, where LaKeith was working. The 31-year-old said initially, “We were just feeling each other out like maybe this will be a cool friend.” But then, “As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing, and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange,” he noted.
In December 2022, LaKeith proposed to the 29-year-old model on an island vacation just before her birthday, the publication mentioned. Between then and now, the pair married privately and had a baby, which they both affirmed they wanted to protect and keep sacred. “We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” Kasmere said. The Photograph actor added, “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.” When asked why they decided to share their news now, the couple stated, “We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward, so we may inspire others.”
LaKeith is also the father of two daughters from past relationships. When speaking with People, Kasmere admitted she was “honored that I got to see the father in [him] before I was even having our baby.” At one point, The Harder They Fall storyteller noted, “There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes.” He later shared, “We’ve manifested this beautiful family. I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”
The California author stars in the upcoming film Haunted Mansion alongside Tiffany Haddish and more. Although, in light of the ongoing Hollywood strike, LaKeith has recently turned his attention toward his music. Per the outlet, he is releasing his EP Brother this summer under the stage name Htiekal. “It’s an opportunity for me to be expressive in a way that I’m not always able to,” he continued.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!