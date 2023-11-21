During a recent episode of Young Money Radio, Chainz called “Oprah & Gayle” “one of them face makers” and called his Griselda counterpart’s contribution “one of the highlight reels.” Benny later called in to give his take on the power-packed offering. “This is my first time pulling up on Chainz. The studio was dark. We was just smoking, kicking it. And if I could rap a couple bars off rip, if I could think of something in the first 25 seconds, that means this is a keeper, that means it’s a heater, and I’m just trying to make sure I’m bringing something to the record,” the Buffalo talent explained.

“Oprah & Gayle” is the latest drop from Welcome 2 Collegrove, which was released this past Friday (Nov. 17). The project contains 21 cuts with additional appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Marsha Ambrosius, and 50 Cent, the last of whom served as the LP’s narrator on several interludes. Said album was led by the singles “Presha,” which was produced by Bangladesh, and the Juicy J, Big K.R.I.T., and Mannie Fresh-backed “Long Story Short.” Press play on “Oprah & Gayle” below.