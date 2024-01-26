Ice Spice gets aggressive on "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single
The track was produced by RIOTUSA, Synthetic and Venny.
Today (Jan. 26), Ice Spice returned with a new banger titled “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which was produced by RIOTUSA, Synthetic and Venny. As hinted at in the title, the track mainly serves as a message to her competition.
“His b**ch at home playin’ dress-up/ She must’ve thought she could catch up/ I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up/ She my son, but I ain’t her mammy/ B**ches can’t stand me, eat through my panties/ Hard knock life, no Annie/ I need a vacay, I’m losin’ my tan/ I’d lose anything before my man…”
Back in 2023, Ice Spice liberated her debut EP, Like..?, which — including her breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” — contained six songs and a single assist from Lil Tjay. Months after its initial release, fans were treated to a deluxe version of Like..? with five additional cuts, the most notable of which was a remix of “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj. In that same year, Ice Spice’s profile was further raised via drops like “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, “Karma (Remix)” with Taylor Swift and “Pretty Girl” with Rema.
In an interview with Apple Music, Ice Spice opened up about receiving mentorship from Minaj and Drake. “I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Minaj], and learning from her and stuff. And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever,” she explained to Zane Lowe. “And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to it’s the queen. [With Drake,] we talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on. And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?’… It’s like coach vibes.”
Press play on the visual for “Think U The S**t (Fart)” below.
