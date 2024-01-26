Today (Jan. 26), Ice Spice returned with a new banger titled “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which was produced by RIOTUSA, Synthetic and ​Venny. As hinted at in the title, the track mainly serves as a message to her competition.

“His b**ch at home playin’ dress-up/ She must’ve thought she could catch up/ I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up/ She my son, but I ain’t her mammy/ B**ches can’t stand me, eat through my panties/ Hard knock life, no Annie/ I need a vacay, I’m losin’ my tan/ I’d lose anything before my man…”

Back in 2023, Ice Spice liberated her debut EP, Like..?, which — including her breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” — contained six songs and a single assist from Lil Tjay. Months after its initial release, fans were treated to a deluxe version of Like..? with five additional cuts, the most notable of which was a remix of “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj. In that same year, Ice Spice’s profile was further raised via drops like “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, “Karma (Remix)” with Taylor Swift and “Pretty Girl” with Rema.