The Super Bowl is approaching, which means big-name brands are pulling all the stops when it comes to celebrity endorsements and cameos.

Today (Jan. 24), PepsiCo’s Starry shared a teaser of its upcoming commercial slated to debut on Feb. 11 featuring Ice Spice. In promotion of the company’s lemon-lime soda, the Bronx native was seen drinking the beverage while flirting with the narrator.

“Stop, you play too much! Grrah,” she said in the 15-second clip. “Don’t look. I said don’t look, it’s my ex!” It will mark both the brand and Ice’s first Super Bowl advertisement. Check out the trailer below.

In 2023, Ice Spice teamed up with Dunkin’ ahead of the fall season to release the MUNCHKINS® Drink, a blended frozen coffee with pumpkin spice-flavored donut holes topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. The multinational food company also gifted the rapper a diamond chain that bore the inscription “MUNCHKINS.”

“I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl!” Ice Spice said in a press statement. “Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

The “Deli” hitmaker also got her own Chia Pet in collaboration with Living Product. The collaboration included a terra cotta figurine sporting the musician’s signature hair and attire. She commented, “‘I’m breakin’ records, and I’m breakin’ news,’ I’m not sure who stole whose look, but I’m into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle — so we have that in common.”

Ice Spice is also gearing up for her debut studio album, which is rumored to drop later this year. She teased a new song, speculatively titled “Fart,” on Instagram earlier this month.