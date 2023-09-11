In November of 2022, after making her way in the hip hop scene, Ice Spice took to Twitter to ask her supporters to vote on their fan base name. There were three options presented and the name “Munchkin,” which tied back to her breakout single that year, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” won. So, this partnership with Dunkin’ doesn’t come as a surprise to most.

As previously reported by REVOLT, during her performance at HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert at the UBS Arena in New York back in June, the 23-year-old rapper was surprised with her very first gold plaque for “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The framed accolade signified the hit single becoming RIAA certified for selling more than 500,000 units. “Presented Ice Spice her first gold plaque on behalf of the WORLDSTAR Distro team,” Genius Vice President Rob Markman tweeted while reposting a video of the moment. She also shared several clips on her Instagram page to celebrate the win and received love from other female stars like Nicki Minaj, JT of the City Girls, Flo Milli, Doechii, Jada Kingdom, and Melii, just to name a few. See related posts below.