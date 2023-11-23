Ice Spice‘s latest venture is certainly one of her most unique thus far. On Wednesday (Nov. 22), the Bronx emcee revealed that she teamed up with Living Product to create her own Chia Pet. She also shared a retro commercial that shows fans enjoying the growable item during the holidays.

“Calling all Munchkins! The Ice Spice Chia Pet is here and ready to add some baddie energy to your home décor!” read a description on the product’s website. “The superstar rapper’s iconic style is on full display as a terracotta home planter, complete with pink jacket and her signature diamond chain. Just spread the seeds, water, and watch her grow leafy green hair!”