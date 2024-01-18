Usher was officially revealed as the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner back in September 2023. The event will take place in Paradise, Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

“Every day, I’m kind of sitting here, and I take a moment to just look at where we’re going to be, which is right there,” Usher recently told Vogue as the aforementioned venue could be seen nearby. “It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

Usher continued by making his plans for his 13-minute set clear, specifically in regard to the style of music. “This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” the Atlanta star explained. “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection [and] R&B spirit… I’m literally speaking to every woman. I want to make it feel like that.”