Post Malone, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red and more announced for 2024 Governors Ball
The festival returns to Queens this June.
Today (Jan. 16), the official lineup was announced for the 2024 Governors Ball, which will return to Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park in June. Post Malone will take on headlining duties alongside Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA and Peso Pluma. Teezo Touchdown, Flo, Sexyy Red, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét and more will provide support over the three-day event.
“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governors Ball, featuring headliners SZA, Post Malone and The Killers,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in an official press release. “We’re deeply grateful for the economic activity the festival will generate for Queens, and we’re even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective, and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work.”
This year will follow an impressive 2023 lineup that included Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza as the main acts. The likes of Lil Nas X, Pusha T, GIVĒON, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Lil Baby, PinkPantheress, Kenny Beats and Joey Badass also took to one of the festival’s three stages.
The first iteration of the Governors Ball, which was launched by Jordan Wolowitz, Tom Russell and Yoni Reisman, took place on Manhattan’s Governors Island in 2011. It was then moved to Randalls Island for its second run, where it remained until its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governors Ball resumed in 2021 at Queens’ Citi Field. 2024 will mark its second straight year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Check out the full lineup for the 2024 Governors Ball below. You can head to the official site for a presale passcode before general tickets go live on Thursday (Jan. 18) at 1 p.m. EST.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
13 female rappers to watch in 2024
Playboi Carti turns up in "EVILJ0RDAN" visual
Lil Tjay unveils new visual for "Told Ya"
Drake’s studio albums, ranked
16 rappers with the best deep voices
15 iconic Hip Hop groups
Trending
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Kevin Hart's ex-wife announces that she's going on tour with Katt Williams
Torrei Hart shared upcoming dates with her ex-husband’s rival on social media.
Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance
“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”