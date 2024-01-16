Today (Jan. 16), the official lineup was announced for the 2024 Governors Ball, which will return to Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park in June. Post Malone will take on headlining duties alongside Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA and Peso Pluma. Teezo Touchdown, Flo, Sexyy Red, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét and more will provide support over the three-day event.

“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governors Ball, featuring headliners SZA, Post Malone and The Killers,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in an official press release. “We’re deeply grateful for the economic activity the festival will generate for Queens, and we’re even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective, and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work.”

This year will follow an impressive 2023 lineup that included Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza as the main acts. The likes of Lil Nas X, Pusha T, GIVĒON, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Lil Baby, PinkPantheress, Kenny Beats and Joey Badass also took to one of the festival’s three stages.

The first iteration of the Governors Ball, which was launched by Jordan Wolowitz, Tom Russell and Yoni Reisman, took place on Manhattan’s Governors Island in 2011. It was then moved to Randalls Island for its second run, where it remained until its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governors Ball resumed in 2021 at Queens’ Citi Field. 2024 will mark its second straight year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Check out the full lineup for the 2024 Governors Ball below. You can head to the official site for a presale passcode before general tickets go live on Thursday (Jan. 18) at 1 p.m. EST.