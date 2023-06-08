Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

In early January, organizers for the 2023 Governers Ball announced the lineup for their annual festival. Performers include Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and many more of today’s hottest artists. But as this weekend’s big event draws near, ongoing issues with the air quality in New York have some wondering if the show really must go on.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Canadian wildfires, and downward winds have pushed thick blankets of hazardous smoke to New York and surrounding states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Even NYC-born rapper Cardi B weighed in on the air quality, writing, “The smell outside is crazy” on her Instagram Story just the other day. The mother of two was spending time in her home state after performing at HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert last weekend. The famed radio station enjoyed its festivities before the air quality concerns, but the Governers Ball is expected to run as scheduled.

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a representative for the Governors Ball told Variety in an article published yesterday (June 7). “As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!” This announcement comes a day after Mayor Eric Adams tweeted, “Try to limit your outdoor activities today (June 6) to the absolute necessities.”

The Governors Ball is still actively promoting the festival on social media, and fans have mixed emotions in the comment sections. “Please postpone this. I have asthma,” one person wrote. Another said, “[I’m] ready to sit in this smoke if it means I get to see Ice Spice.” Others suggested attendees be given face masks to wear. Lil Nas X, Pusha T, Giveon, and Lil Baby are also set to perform for the Queens, New York event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Governors Ball (@govballnyc)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek to diss Donald Trump leaves social media shook

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Real Boston Richey addresses snitch accusations: "That was never the case"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.08.2023

GloRilla celebrates having the second-most 2023 BET Awards nominations

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

City Girls are ready to give fans more music to dance to as they open up about their upcoming album

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in a state's case involving the Voting Rights Act

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

At least 4 kids, 2 adults wounded during stabbing spree in France

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant is officially open

By Jon Powell
  /  06.08.2023

TikTok user opens up about her mother’s mental health after being taunted with a photo of her online

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek to diss Donald Trump leaves social media shook

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Real Boston Richey addresses snitch accusations: "That was never the case"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.08.2023

GloRilla celebrates having the second-most 2023 BET Awards nominations

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

City Girls are ready to give fans more music to dance to as they open up about their upcoming album

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in a state's case involving the Voting Rights Act

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

At least 4 kids, 2 adults wounded during stabbing spree in France

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant is officially open

By Jon Powell
  /  06.08.2023

TikTok user opens up about her mother’s mental health after being taunted with a photo of her online

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More