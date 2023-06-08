In early January, organizers for the 2023 Governers Ball announced the lineup for their annual festival. Performers include Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and many more of today’s hottest artists. But as this weekend’s big event draws near, ongoing issues with the air quality in New York have some wondering if the show really must go on.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Canadian wildfires, and downward winds have pushed thick blankets of hazardous smoke to New York and surrounding states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Even NYC-born rapper Cardi B weighed in on the air quality, writing, “The smell outside is crazy” on her Instagram Story just the other day. The mother of two was spending time in her home state after performing at HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert last weekend. The famed radio station enjoyed its festivities before the air quality concerns, but the Governers Ball is expected to run as scheduled.

If you're a New Yorker with heart or breathing issues, be careful when you're outdoors today. Smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting our city's air, so an Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued. Try to limit your outdoor activities today to the absolute necessities. pic.twitter.com/ySrzCjWBio — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 6, 2023

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a representative for the Governors Ball told Variety in an article published yesterday (June 7). “As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!” This announcement comes a day after Mayor Eric Adams tweeted, “Try to limit your outdoor activities today (June 6) to the absolute necessities.”

The Governors Ball is still actively promoting the festival on social media, and fans have mixed emotions in the comment sections. “Please postpone this. I have asthma,” one person wrote. Another said, “[I’m] ready to sit in this smoke if it means I get to see Ice Spice.” Others suggested attendees be given face masks to wear. Lil Nas X, Pusha T, Giveon, and Lil Baby are also set to perform for the Queens, New York event.