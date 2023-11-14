Today (Nov. 14), Rolling Loud announced the lineup for its 2024 edition in California. Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert are set to headline the three-day event at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds, near SoFi Stadium, from Mar. 15 to 17, 2024.

YG, Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Lay Bankz, Flo Milli, 2Rare, Maiya The Don, Mozzy, Sukihana and more are also listed on the lineup too. Tickets for the highly anticipated hip hop festival will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. PT on Rolling Loud’s official website. Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase the day before on Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 a.m. PT.