If you had plans to attend Rolling Loud New York this year, it’s time to find some backup ones. Today (March 17), the famed festival announced via social media that “due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023.”

While the largest hip hop festival in the world happens in multiple countries, including the United States, Europe, and Asia, New York has had its fair share of issues. The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, has publicly taken a stand against drill music. Past Rolling Loud performers such as Playboi Carti, ASAP Rocky and 21 Savage have either had their set times cut or had their shows axed altogether.

“Thank you Rolling Loud New York for everything last year,” one person tweeted in response to the festival’s announcement. Another devastated fan added, “New York had the best crowd, [damn].” But organizers don’t want their supporters to take the cancellation to heart. “Don’t worry, this isn’t ‘‘goodbye.’ More like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back on New York when the time is right. In the meantime, We invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud forever,” the post shared.

Headliners for this year’s Rolling Loud in Inglewood, California included Lil Wayne (who surprised the crowd by bringing out Nicki Minaj), the City Girls, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo and more. The mega concert event happened from March 3 to March 5. Miami’s show is scheduled from July 21 to July 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium. A promo video allowing fans to “relive the madness of last summer” with images of Future, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert appears on the official site — which also notes that the lineup and general admission info is coming soon.

