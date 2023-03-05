Rolling Loud California brought out hip hop’s biggest stars this weekend. Dozens of chart-topping artists put on a show for the sea of fans gathered at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, for the three-day festival that kicked off on Friday (March 3). But what may have been the biggest surprise of the event took place on Saturday (March 4).

Lil Wayne had a slew of talent that he could call upon as he made his way through his hourlong set. He ran through cuts such as “Blunt Blowin,” “I’m Goin In,” “Rich as F**k,” “Duffle Bag Boy,” “Mrs. Officer” and “Lollipop.” But not even halfway through his list of heat, his special guest made their way on stage: Nicki Minaj. She sent the crowd into a frenzy when she appeared midway through Young Money’s “BedRock.”

Nicki Minaj joins Lil Wayne onstage at #RollingLoud Cali 2023. pic.twitter.com/TOxkniNJws — WMV (@worldmusicviews) March 5, 2023

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper made history when she became the first female artist to take top billing at the festival. Together, she and Lil Wayne performed “High School” and “Truffle Butter.” Minaj also hit the mic for a snippet of “Super Freaky Girl.” This weekend has been a big one for the Queens emcee. On Friday, she dropped her latest music offering, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and announced that she launched her own record label.

Other artists who hit the stage included Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, who performed the fan-favorite record “Praise God.” According to music executive Sylvia Rhone, the Epic Records signee should have a new album out this summer. “We have a new Travis Scott record, expected to come in June,” she told Billboard.

City Girls also teased new music at the festival. Yung Miami and JT had all eyes locked on them as they made their way through a half-hour set jampacked with hits like “Take Yo Man,” “Rodeo,” “Where the Bag At,” and “Act Up.” The rap duo also previewed new music when they blessed onlookers with a quick sample of a track titled “Piñata.” While promoting You People, Yung Miami confirmed that a new City Girls album could be delivered as early as this spring. “Yes, spring, summer,” she confirmed to “Extra.”