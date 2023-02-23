Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj appears to be booked and busy after her return to Instagram. On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the 40-year-old Trinidadian native announced on the app that her “Queen Radio” show was returning on March 3. And now, she has retaken to IG to reveal that a new song and possible music video will be released along with her show the same day.

This morning (Feb. 23), the “Moment 4 Life” songwriter shared a video of what appears to be the behind-the-scenes of her new song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” on IG. In the clip, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist rocked her signature “Chun-Li” updo but in half-pink and half-red. Minaj also wore a pair of shades with bling hanging from the frames and a jean jacket over what appeared to be an all-black dress and classic New York bamboo earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Yesterday (Feb. 22), Minaj took to IG, posed in a blue and white-striped two-piece bathing suit, as she revealed news about her popular show while looking down at a phone. “‘Queen Radio,’ 3/3 at 3 p.m. PST,” she captioned on IG. “Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hunnit rounds on dat gratata.”

“Queen Radio” initially aired on Apple Music. But, in March 2022, Minaj announced that her show was returning on Amp, a new live audio app developed by Amazon.

“We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon,” she hinted during an exchange with Joe Budden. “I [got to] shoutout Larry Jackson at Apple, though, for originally putting the idea on my radar and giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. ‘Queen Radio.’”

The news came on Feb. 21, just days after the “Pound the Alarm” singer returned to her homeland of Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival. While celebrating the festivities, Minaj also linked with fellow Trinidadian artists Machel Montano and Destra, who teamed up with the MTV’s Video Vanguard Award recipient days prior for a remix of their soca song “Shake the Place.”

“She’s not just the queen of rap. She’s a queen, period,” Destra said in a clip of the meetup. “Queen tings, king tings. That’s all that comes out of Trinidad,” Minaj declared in response. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes “Greatness” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nicki Minaj
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes “Greatness” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More