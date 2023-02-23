Nicki Minaj appears to be booked and busy after her return to Instagram. On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the 40-year-old Trinidadian native announced on the app that her “Queen Radio” show was returning on March 3. And now, she has retaken to IG to reveal that a new song and possible music video will be released along with her show the same day.

This morning (Feb. 23), the “Moment 4 Life” songwriter shared a video of what appears to be the behind-the-scenes of her new song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” on IG. In the clip, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist rocked her signature “Chun-Li” updo but in half-pink and half-red. Minaj also wore a pair of shades with bling hanging from the frames and a jean jacket over what appeared to be an all-black dress and classic New York bamboo earrings.

Yesterday (Feb. 22), Minaj took to IG, posed in a blue and white-striped two-piece bathing suit, as she revealed news about her popular show while looking down at a phone. “‘Queen Radio,’ 3/3 at 3 p.m. PST,” she captioned on IG. “Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hunnit rounds on dat gratata.”

“Queen Radio” initially aired on Apple Music. But, in March 2022, Minaj announced that her show was returning on Amp, a new live audio app developed by Amazon.

“We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon,” she hinted during an exchange with Joe Budden. “I [got to] shoutout Larry Jackson at Apple, though, for originally putting the idea on my radar and giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. ‘Queen Radio.’”

The news came on Feb. 21, just days after the “Pound the Alarm” singer returned to her homeland of Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival. While celebrating the festivities, Minaj also linked with fellow Trinidadian artists Machel Montano and Destra, who teamed up with the MTV’s Video Vanguard Award recipient days prior for a remix of their soca song “Shake the Place.”

“She’s not just the queen of rap. She’s a queen, period,” Destra said in a clip of the meetup. “Queen tings, king tings. That’s all that comes out of Trinidad,” Minaj declared in response.