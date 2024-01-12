Usher
Photo: Theo Wargo / Contributor via Getty Images

Usher unveils first official teaser for upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance

The short clip takes viewers through the singer’s life and legacy.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.12.2024

Today (Jan. 12), Usher shared an official teaser for his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which takes place Feb. 11. The minute-long clip shows several different groups — including a church choir and a marching band — reciting famous lines and chords from many of the R&B veteran’s biggest hits, all as throwback footage of Usher is interspersed throughout. Fellow A-listers like LeBron James, J Balvin and Jung Kook also make quick cameos.

As REVOLT previously reported, Usher was first revealed as Rihanna’s Super Bowl successor back in September 2023 — a move that coincided with the announcement of the Atlanta star’s ninth studio LP, Coming Home. The forthcoming effort is led by the well-received single “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

“I’m very fortunate to have gotten that call from JAY-Z that it was time, and of course, I was ready, and I am ready for it,” he said in an interview with HuffPost. “I can tell you that you should expect a celebration, a celebration of life for those people who are not able to be here with me for this performance. I’m going to be celebrating for them.”

Usher continued, “We’ll be celebrating for the 30 years of a career that I stand on. I’ll be celebrating because music has been this connective tissue between me and people because for every experience that I’ve had, I put it into music and maybe that gave us something to cry to, that gave us something to be vulnerable and transparent to.”

In December 2023, Usher closed out his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency after performing 100 shows since July 2022, which drew out a wealth of different celebrities during its run. “God bless you, I love you,” the tearful singer reportedly told the crowd before departing the stage for the final time.

Revolt - New Episodes