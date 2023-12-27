Today (Dec. 27), Usher and H.E.R. unveiled a new visual for “Risk It All,” an emotionally charged collaboration that H.E.R. produced and co-wrote with Jimmy Napes. The track sees the two R&B stars putting it on the line for love.

“Like a condition, like a religion, so easily mistreated, scary decision, sometimes it’s Hell and sometimes it’s Heaven, it’s overcomplicated, but, baby, I don’t mind, feelin’ like I’m bound to fall, close my eyes, baby, I would risk it all, yeah, sometimes it’s tragic, so problematic, people are cryin’ for it, people are dyin’ for it, always the reason, we still believe it, somethin’ that leaves us hurtin’ is worth it…”

Directed by Dave Meyers, the accompanying clip for “Risk It All” shows Usher and H.E.R. performing the track as dancers help to bring the song’s subject matter to life. The video ends with a single shot of each artist in tears.

“Risk It All” serves as the latest single from The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By), a compilation packed with soulful offerings from the musical remake of the same name. The 37-track effort boasts vocal appearances from cast members like Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, David Alan Grier, Taraji P. Henson, and Halle Bailey. Shenseea, Coco Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, Jorja Smith, Mary J. Blige, and many more also contributed.

As REVOLT previously reported, H.E.R., who stars in The Color Purple as Squeak, spoke on the opportunity during a red carpet premiere of the Blitz Bazawule-directed film. “It was so much fun. Honestly, I had to dig deeper in myself,” she explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “I was in between two tours, you know, and coming to set. It was a crazy year. But I had so much fun and I learned so much.”

Press play on “Risk It All” below.