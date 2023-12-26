“There were times that I just felt like I’m not going to make it. I cannot do it. I would cry going to set. I would cry leaving set,” the Grammy Award-winning artist expressed to the New York Times. “I would talk to God and I would tell him, ‘You’ve got to make this make sense. Make it make sense. There’s got to be something out of this.’ It was so hard.”

Producer Scott Sanders, who recruited Fantasia for both the 2023 film and the successful Broadway iteration that preceded it, added, “It was a challenging time in her life, and it was very hard for her to compartmentalize between being Fantasia Barrino in the daytime and being Celie Johnson at night. When she was called ugly eight times a week onstage during [the Broadway theater run], it took a very strong emotional toll on her. It was a rough nine months for her.”