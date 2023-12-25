On Sunday (Dec. 24), the New York Times published a feature with Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who is currently on a promotional run for the remake of The Color Purple. In the film, she plays the role of Celie Harris Johnson — the same character that she took on during a Broadway iteration of Alice Walker’s iconic novel.

Because of the harsh subject matter, Fantasia admitted to difficulties that she endured during The Color Purple’s six-month production.

“There were times that I just felt like I’m not going to make it. I cannot do it. I would cry going to set. I would cry leaving set,” she stated. “I would talk to God and I would tell him, ‘You’ve got to make this make sense. Make it make sense. There’s got to be something out of this.’ It was so hard.”