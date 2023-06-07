Although Warner Bros. released The Color Purple remake’s first trailer in May, viewers are still gushing about its lead actress Fantasia and co-star Halle Bailey.

Today (June 7), Who What Wear revealed Bailey as its latest cover star. The fashion trend coverage site also shared a video of the soulful singer playing their “Truth or Wear” game. During the segment, The Little Mermaid actress spoke about a dress she wore to her first Oscars in 2021 to present before flying back to Atlanta to film The Color Purple.

When asked about the upcoming movie, Bailey said, “I would tell you that it’s going to be amazing because Fantasia is a force to be reckoned with. I’ve been a fan of Fantasia for a very, very long time… In this film, people are just going to lose their minds. She’s amazing.”

The 23-year-old Atlanta native also shouted out other stars featured in The Color Purple. “As well as the rest of the cast,” Bailey continued. “Taraji P. Henson, Coleman Domingo. And the fact that Oprah and Steven Spielberg were still very a part of the creative process for the remake was something that I was just so happy to even be able to witness. So, I think people will be excited about it.”

In the movie, Bailey portrays the younger version of Nettie Harris, Celie Harris’ sister. R&B singer Ciara was cast as the older version of her. As REVOLT previously reported, fans have already called Fantasia a 2024 Oscar contender after watching snippets of her powerful performance in the film’s trailer. The North Carolina native is known for her strong vocals, which helped her win season three of “American Idol.” The highly anticipated movie will hit theaters on Dec. 25. It is a musical adaptation of the 1985 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and the 1982 novel written by Alice Walker.

Watch Bailey’s entire segment with Who What Wear below: