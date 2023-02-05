Today (Feb. 5), many tuned in to the 2023 Grammys to check out performances and acceptance speeches from their favorite artists. As with every year, the big event set aside a segment to honor many of those that we’ve lost, and — with help from a few artists — fallen greats like Coolio, DJ Kay Slay and Takeoff received their well-deserved flowers.

Unfortunately, it appears as if Memphis rap pioneer Gangsta Boo was left off the program, and fans on Twitter were quick to notice the glaring omission. One user, TheLexGabrielle, felt that “leaving out Gangsta Boo, one of the pioneers of Southern female rap, from the GRAMMY memoriam segment is a sin and a shame.” Another user, WE_ARE_HXV, called the unfortunate situation “unacceptable and so disrespectful.”

In the midst of similar tweets, ItsIntuition provided possible justification:

“My wife theorized that maybe Gangsta Boo will be up there at the next Grammys due to her technically passing in 2023. they have a year to get it right.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Gangsta Boo transitioned on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) at the age of 43. Shortly after, scores of hip hop peers like Juicy J, DJ Paul and GloRilla paid their respects. Her mother, Veronica Mitchell, shared a message of appreciation for the late rapper’s supporters:

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

While Gangsta Boo’s cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed, TMZ claimed that an overdose was suspected. According to the outlet, her brother was allegedly hospitalized for an overdose after attending a local concert the prior evening. The report also stated that “a fentanyl-laced substance” was found by authorities.

Check out some of the aforementioned tweets below.

Leaving out Gangsta Boo, one of the pioneers of Southern female rap, from the GRAMMY memoriam segment is a sin and a shame. — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) February 6, 2023

How did the Grammys not honor Gangsta Boo during the memorial part of the show?? Unacceptable and so disrespectful. — HXV (@WE_ARE_HXV) February 6, 2023

my wife theorized that maybe Gangsta Boo will be up there at the next grammy’s due to her technically passing in 2023. they have a year to get it right. — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) February 6, 2023

yo @RecordingAcad, here’s your hip-hop In Memoriam list for next week:

hovain hylton, pnb rock, trouble, takeoff, dj kay slay, lil keed, snootie wild, pat stay, jaydayoungan, gangsta boo, coolio, hurricane g, tame one, big scarr, grand daddy iu, & archie eversole. — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) January 29, 2023

WE LOVE YOU, GANGSTA BOO! The #GRAMMYs need to do better. How do you forget her in the tribute? pic.twitter.com/nyZl4TIAtN — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) February 6, 2023

hold the fuck up cause they ain’t show gangsta boo tonight — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 6, 2023

rest in peace gangsta boo 🤎 pic.twitter.com/k10hUxvjuY — nadirah (@hinadirah) February 6, 2023

(All this talk about inclusion but forgot Gangsta Boo. Chile…) — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) February 6, 2023

Just because the Grammys forgot you doesn’t mean we will. Long live Gangsta Boo. pic.twitter.com/6ptqhIo5dS — jade (@WifexOfxAgony) February 6, 2023

no gangsta boo… sigh. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) February 6, 2023

DID THEY GET GANGSTA BOO IN THE TRIBUTE?! Or did I blink? #grammys pic.twitter.com/WkUwDlrSjL — Talia (@taliacadet) February 6, 2023