Moments ago (Feb. 5), Mary J. Blige took to the stage as one of the many performers for the 2023 Grammys. As expected, the R&B legend quickly became one of the evening’s biggest standouts with an emotionally charged rendition of “Good Morning Gorgeous,” an emotionally charged offering from her latest album of the same name. Donning a sparkling dress, Blige provided viewers with a spiritual experience with lyrics about finding true happiness after the storm:

“It’s so hard just holding on, ain’t even picking up my phone/ It’s hard enough to be, hard enough to sleep, hard enough to be alone/ I’m just tryna move along…”

In addition, Blige received a whopping six nominations, including for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album, all of which are thanks to her most recent body of work, Good Morning Gorgeous. Two of the LP’s standouts, the title track and the Anderson .Paak-assisted “Here With Me,” scored nods for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, respectively.

Released in February of last year, Good Morning Gorgeous initially consisted of 13 cuts and contributions from .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign and Usher. A deluxe version of the top 20 effort subsequently made landfall with six additional cuts and collaborations alongside Remy Ma, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, H.E.R., Jadakiss and Fabolous.

Counting the aforementioned achievement, Blige has accumulated 38 Grammy nominations throughout her decades-long career, the first couple being for the iconic debut, My Life, and “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” with Method Man. Including the latter, Blige has nine wins under her belt — her most recent is for Growing Pains, which won Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2009.

Check out a few social media clips of Mary J. Blige‘s big Grammy performance below.