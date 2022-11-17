On Nov. 23, fans will head into theaters to check out the war drama Devotion, which is based around Navy pilots during the Korean War. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star as Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, respectively, with Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Thomas Sadoski, Serinda Swan, and more in supporting roles.

In addition to his appearance in the aforementioned film, Jonas teamed up with Khalid to contribute the emotionally charged ballad “Not Alone,” a Ryan Tedder and HARV-produced offering that keeps with the theme of Devotion‘s biographical plot:

“Another step on your own, another mile that you’ve flown, and I’ve been right by your side, there’s so much more than you see, like the wind that blows through the trees, or the time that’s passing by, I see the tears, they’re rollin’ down but they’re not here to stay, I know you’re starin’ at the clouds, tryna wish them away, when you call the stars, know I’m callin’ out your name, you are not alone…”

During this year’s Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11), Jonas and Khalid liberated the official video for “Not Alone,” which is directed by Quran Squire and sees the two artists performing around planes on a military air base. The clip also intersperses snippets from Devotion with shots of actual American soldiers in celebration of the aforementioned holiday.

It’s been more than a decade since Jonas released his debut solo LP, Fastlife, his first outside of the successful family band Jonas Brothers. That project contained 12 genre-bending cuts and a single assist from Lil Wayne on the closer “Just In Love.” Meanwhile, Khalid blessed the masses with his Scenic Drive mixtape last year, complete with nine songs and a wealth of collaborations alongside Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, JID, Kiana Ledé, Ari Lennox, and more. Press play on “Not Alone” below.