Currently, Khalid is said to be working on his long-awaited third LP Everything Is Changing, which was first announced back in 2020 during a Twitter chat with fans:

“this next project is going to be really special for me so the less I tell you guys the better … I’ll keep you all posted! Love you…”

Beginning last year, Khalid seemed to be kicking off his new album campaign with well-received singles like “Working” with Tate McRae, “New Normal,” “Present,” and “Last Call.” He did deliver an appetizer of sorts with December’s Scenic Drive, a nine-song EP with collaborations alongside Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, JID, Kiana Ledé, Ari Lennox, and more — he also teamed up with Mariah Carey and Kirk Franklin for the holiday drop “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which was released in conjunction with Carey’s Apple TV+ special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Just before May arrived, Khalid returned with a new single titled “Skyline,” a pop-esque number that sees production from Chrome Sparks and is centered around the Texas talent getting lost in an intimate day with his significant other:

“It’s a Wednesday night and we’re running out of time, won’t you take my hand, hop into my skyline? It’s only just a rebuild, but I swear it feels real, when you take my hand in my passenger side, leave it all in our rearview as we pass the finish line, it’s just us, yeah, it’s you and I racin’ under the green light, feel the rush intensify, lately I feel so alive, such a beautiful world…”

Courtesy of Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant comes a matching visual for “Skyline,” which looks like Khalid and his friends are enjoying a dreamlike getaway in the middle of nowhere. In addition to an actual Skyline appearance, viewers can also see Khalid & Co. enjoying a picnic, riding bikes, breaking into some synchronized dance moves, and floating in the clouds via hot air balloon.

Check out “Skyline” for yourself below.