Today marks the fifth anniversary of Khalid‘s debut LP American Teen, a project that immediately solidified the R&B crooner‘s career. Not only did the single “Location” go Diamond, the album itself has since crossed the Platinum mark four times over — a feat that seems to come pretty rarely in modern times.

Presumably in celebration of said achievement, Khalid has decided to bless his fans with a single titled “Last Call,” which sees production from Digi and more or less sees the artist reflecting on the past five years:

“Search for what will set you free, it’s not 2017 anymore, so you trust in a guy like me, to give you everything in store, we’ll be ridin’ ’round drop-top when it gets hot, doin’ donuts in an empty lot like ‘Woah,’ I’ll give you the finer things, suddenly there’s nothing worth comparin’ to your soul…”

“Last Call” also comes with a matching visual that continues to pay homage to previous releases, with moments like the words “scenic drive” on the ground and the iconic van from Khalid’s Free Spirit artwork. Through all of this, viewers can catch Khalid enjoying a ride in the mountains and see classic footage of the “Young Dumb & Broke” star in the midst of his overwhelming success.

Singles like “Last Call” and last year’s “New Normal” are said to be taken from the forthcoming body of work Everything Is Changing, which — as revealed by Khalid in a previous statement — was birthed from being isolated over the past couple of years:

“‘New Normal’ was inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends … Everything Is Changing, as an album, really takes that a step further with all of the songs centering around trying to find a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected.”

Check out “Last Call” below.