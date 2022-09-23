Currently, Khalid is said to be prepping for the release of his long-awaited album EVERYTHING IS CHANGING. To date, the “Location” singer has liberated loose cuts like “Last Call,” “New Normal,” and “Skyline.” Today (Sept. 23), he adds to that with “Satellite,” a Chrome Sparks-produced cut that’s full of vibrant lines about a certain someone:

“Satellite, I see you swimmin’ through this sky, I rest my head upon these dandelions, the stars are envious of you tonight, broken dreams, I’m writtin’ poems of a memory, yeah, yeah, yeah, wish I could hold you through computer screens, but all the static keeps us in between, la-la-la, we’re walkin’ on a line, a line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you, you’re like a satellite, crossin’ through my mind, yeah, a line that leads me straight, straight, straight to you…”

Earlier this month, Khalid announced “Satellite” on Instagram, along with a message of appreciation for his fans:

“I’m having so much fun with music lately and I can’t wait for you guys to join me on this journey. Every day is a step towards me evolving as an artist, but this one right here… it feels special. I hold this dear to my heart! thank you guys for always holding me down.”

Upon its eventual arrival, EVERYTHING IS CHANGING will follow last year’s Scenic Drive, a nine-song mixtape with additional features from Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Quin, JID, Kiana Ledé, Majid Jordan, Smino, and Ari Lennox. Prior to that, he liberated his sophomore LP Free Spirit, complete with collaborations alongside Safe and John Mayer. Free Spirit was a commercial success, landing Khalid his first number one placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 202,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold — the album has also crossed the double platinum mark. Press play on “Satellite” below.