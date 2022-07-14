Back in December, Alicia Keys dropped off her latest body of work KEYS, a two-part concept that mixes between “Originals” songs and “Unlocked” songs. Today (July 14), she decided to unveil a new visual from KEYS for the Carter Lang, BJ Burton, and Mike WiLL Made-It standout “Come For Me (Unlocked).” The soulful offering is essentially centered around the artists‘ wish to be chased from a relationship standpoint:

“Look me in my eye, know you know the vibe, in you I confide, something I can’t hide, tell me what it’s worth, I put in the work, you know I’m the one that you prefer, but you hit a nerve, yeah, look me in my face, tell me what’s the case, it’s all in my head, everything you say, are you good now? Are you staying ’round? I just wanna know what that’s about, is it too much to need someone to come for me? Just need someone to run to me, I need someone to come for me, and that’ll be enough for me…”

Today’s drop marks the second official clip for “Come For Me (Unlocked)” — the first iteration marked a more chill vibe, with viewers getting an intimate look into the creation of the song. This go ’round, Keys & Co. can be spotted in a more artistic setting of sorts, complete with shots of the three vibing as footage plays on the wall behind them.

Coinciding with the release of Alicia Keys’ latest video is the official announcement of KEYS II, which will serve as the deluxe edition of KEYS. She made the big reveal in a recent social media post:

“Surpriiiise ! I’ve been feeling all the love lately, the tour is going soooo crazy!! So I decided – why not give them a deluxe?? … KEYS 2 Pre-Order goes live tomorrow! AND I Added some extra special NEW vibes for you…”

With that, you can enjoy “Come For Me (Unlocked)” below.