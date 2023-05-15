Halle Bailey continues to embody the essence of Disney princess Ariel even through uncomfortable weather.

Yesterday (May 14), the 23-year-old participated in “American Idol’s” Disney night at Disneyland. Since the show was acquired by ABC in 2018, the highly anticipated event has taken place annually, IMDb reported. This year, Bailey made a guest appearance as the theater premiere of her blockbuster debut, The Little Mermaid, looms around the corner.

In a clip of her performance, the talented songstress wore an ocean blue dress as she delivered a breathtaking arrangement of “Part of Your World.” However, while her onstage singing appeared magical and easy, it came with many more challenges than shown. After the episode aired, Bailey shared on Twitter that she not only performed the song at 3 a.m., but the weather was also frigid.

“[My] first time singing ‘Part of your World’ live since filming,” she wrote. “Thank you, ‘American Idol,’ for giving me the chance to do so onstage at Disneyland. Singing vocals in [the] freezing cold weather at 3 a.m. while [the] park is closed is no joke, but we did it! [There’s] only 11 more days until you all can watch the film!”

The Disney actress is currently doing a press tour as fans worldwide await the May 26 release of her upcoming film. During her latest stop, Bailey visited Mexico City with Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who portrays King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

On May 8, the Atlanta native and a host of celebrities graced the blue carpet at The Little Mermaid’s world premiere. Social media was delighted as they witnessed Hollywood support Bailey and the film. Among the attendees were former Disney princesses Anika Rose, who starred as Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, and the original voice behind Ariel, Jodi Benson.