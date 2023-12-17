What could have been a weekend of fun and celebration for Fantasia and her family was instead a soured experience marred by an allegation of racial profiling.

The actress has been in the media for all of the right reasons for weeks amid critical acclaim over her and her castmates’ performances in The Color Purple. But the joy of a successful press tour leading up to the film’s Christmas Day debut and her son Dallas Xavier’s birthday were disrupted by a nightmare Airbnb stay on Saturday (Dec. 16).

The “American Idol” alum tweeted on Sunday (Dec. 17), “My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated [by] a host with Airbnb trying to kick my kids and [me] out at 12:00 midnight.”

Additional details, such as the fact that the singer, other guardians and seven kids vacated the property at 6 a.m., and images of their activities were shared on Instagram.