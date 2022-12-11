Comedian Mark Curry is being flooded with support after claiming he was racially profiled by employees of The Mining Exchange A Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday (Dec. 10).

Curry was apparently lounging in the hotel lobby when a white male employee approached him and asked if he was a guest and demanded to see his ID. The “Family Reunion” actor, who was on Instagram Live at the time, shared the 26-minute video on his page. In the caption, Curry wrote: “Black man and a hotel lobby. It’s impossible that he has a room here. No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on; I don’t know who this man is. And [he] asked to see my hotel key. Wyndham racism. 719-323-2000 call them, please. Jhon Crab, head of security and head of maintenance at the same time.”

The footage showed the man irritably standing in front of him and asking Curry to confirm his guest status. Nearby, a second male staff member stood watching the encounter. Elsewhere, the actor showed the two men as they trailed behind him throughout the lobby.

Once back in his room, Curry stated: “This is some bulls**t. This [is] what we do in America. The motherf**ker was so upset. I don’t know what his problem was. He did not want me in the lobby. He walked up and said, ‘This lobby is private,’ and stopped me.” He went on to implore his followers to call the hotel and “f**k them up” with complaints about how the staff interacted with him.

The post was inundated with comments from the comedian’s peers. Guy Torry wrote: “I was just there 2 weeks ago. That’s [the] hotel across from the comedy club. They giving you s**t?” D.L. Hughley commented: “You good, my dude? I’ve called the number a bunch of times [and] can’t get [through]!” The “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” lead also garnered support from his former castmates Raven-Symoné and Holly Robinson Peete. The latter tweeted: “I watched the whole video. There was no reason for Mark to be singled out except for the fact that he’s a Black man. Since when do you have to identify yourself sitting in the lobby drinking coffee? This would be farcical if it wasn’t so disrespectful.”

I watched the whole video. There was no reason for Mark to be singled out except for the fact that he’s a black man. Since when do you have to identify yourself sitting in the lobby drinking coffee. This would be farcical if it wasn’t so disrespectful @WyndhamHotels 😖 pic.twitter.com/X2jDHXj2Qw — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 11, 2022

Thank you for the response. Has the franchise apologized directly to Mr. Curry? That security/maintenance gentleman was way out of line and so was the front desk clerk. @MARKCURRY https://t.co/h345KnY207 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 11, 2022

View Curry’s full encounter below.