Earlier this month, Blitz Bazawule, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson sat down with Gayle King to promote their new movie, The Color Purple. On Tuesday (Dec. 19), SiriusXM shared a clip from the interview that saw Henson elaborating on past comments about wanting to retire from her acting career.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” the D.C. talent explained as she attempted to fight back tears. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot!’ I have to. The math ain’t mathin’. And when you start working a lot, you know you have a team. Big bills come with what we do, we don’t do this alone. The fact that we’re up here, there’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid.”