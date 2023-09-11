On Sunday (Sept. 10), Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Association, announced that he is resigning from his position following backlash over a nonconsensual kiss to a player on Spain’s women’s national team during their recent World Cup victory.

“After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” he said in an open letter in Spanish that was shared on social media. “Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither for the federation nor for Spanish football — among other things, because there are powers that be that will prevent my return.”

Earlier this month, Rubiales was given a 90-day suspension from his post amid an investigation. Last week, the player that he kissed, Jenni Hermoso, filed a complaint of sexual assault and coercion with the Spanish high court. In light of the situation, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Territorial Presidents released a collective statement requesting that Rubiales step down.

“After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviors that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Mr. Luis Rubiales immediately present his resignation,” the statement read.