On Tuesday (Sept. 5), Juicy J‘s “Chronicles of the Juice Man: A Memoir” landed in brick-and-mortar bookstores and online shops everywhere. Co-written with journalist Soren Baker, the published work centers around the hip hop legend’s beginnings in Memphis and rise to fame in the music industry, which was full of obstacles, setbacks, and lessons learned.

During the day’s promotional run, Juicy J jumped on a video call with Allison Kugel to speak on a variety of topics, including past issues with Black Hollywood’s elite following his Academy Award win for Best Original Song. Alongside longtime Three 6 Mafia producer DJ Paul and then-Hypnotize Minds artist Frayser Boy, he scored his groundbreaking Oscar for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” a standout from the 2005 film Hustle & Flow.

“I’ve been to California a little bit, but I’ve never been around actors like that. I was asking [late director] John Singleton, ‘Man, these people hating on us like crazy,'” he explained. “[Singleton] said, ‘Don’t worry about it, man. They just mad ’cause they ain’t got one.”