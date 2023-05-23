Photo: Screenshot from Juicy J’s “Gettin'” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Juicy J continues to deliver quality visuals from his latest body of work, Mental Trillness. On Friday (May 19), he treated his fans to a clip for “Gettin’,” a Hitkidd-produced offering that lets the listener know what the Memphis veteran has been up to.

“Condo in the sky, I’m gettin’ that view, dog on the block, I’m gettin’ that food, cup fell in this whip, I’m gettin’ that cool, that’s your b**ch? She gettin’ that loose, cup filled up, I’m gettin’ that juice, $100 cup, I’m gettin’ that deuce, sauce on drip, I’m gettin’ that new, I want this and that s**t, centerfold chick, she gettin’ that, beat it up once, she gettin’ that, my n**gas eatin’, we gettin’ that full, gettin’ that text, unless, she gettin’ two, God is dope, I’m gettin’ that…”

The video comes courtesy of Dang Films and shows Juicy J in a creepy looking mansion. Throughout, he dons a mask, gets served a drink by a beautiful woman, and performs outside in front of an old-school convertible.

Mental Trillness was released last March with 18 tracks and notable assists from Finesse2Tymes, La Chat, Aleza, K Carbon, the late Gangsta Boo, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the album’s main focus was on the subject of mental health — an issue that Juicy J has admitted to dealing with throughout his long and decorated career.

The Three 6 Mafia talent’s latest follows a string of well-received 2022 drops, including Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa, Space Age Pimpin with Pi’erre Bourne, and Crypto Business with Lex Luger & Trap-A-Holics. He’s also contributed to songs like Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama’s “Been Smokin,” Conway the Machine and Sauce Walka’s “Super Bowl,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Southside Royalty Freestyle.” Press play on Juicy J’s “Gettin'” video below.

