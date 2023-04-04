Photo: Cover art for Juicy J’s ‘Mental Trillness’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Juicy J officially made his return over the weekend with his first solo project since 2020’s The Hustle Continues. Titled Mental Trillness, the new offering boasts features from Gangsta Boo, Aleza, La Chat, and more, while production was mainly handled by the likes of Hitkidd, Crazy Mike, Gilbere Forte, and Juicy J himself. He paired the release with the official music video for “Going Through Sum Sh..,” where he lays some bars down about rolling with the punches that life throws:

“Going through some s**t real n**gas only deal with, life is a b**ch, you still f**k her on a period/ Cold in these streets, a n**ga hungry for that meal ticket, racing for this cash, I ain’t got no f**king kill switch/ Back against the wall, n**gas plottin’ on my riches, gotta watch these n**gas, I see gators from a distance/ Catch and cook they a**, get lil’ momma make some biscuits, when you come from the Memphis, n**gas eat the competition/ Icy ghetto bling n**ga, I’m way too luxurious”

Mental Trillness is for anybody dealing with frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems, and more,” the Memphis-born legend said via press release. “I’m hoping it will help you on your journey to healing.”

Prior to this, the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper was in a collaborative mood all throughout 2022. He dropped off three separate joint projects: Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa, Space Age Pimpin with Pi’erre Bourne, and most recently, Crypto Business with Lex Luger and Trap-A-Holics. Outside of his own releases, he could also be heard featured on tracks like “Yerba” by Marco Nobel, “Not Today” by Snow Tha Product, and more.

Be sure to pres play on Juicy J’s brand new Mental Trillness mixtape down below.

