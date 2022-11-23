Last week, Juicy J and Lex Luger reunited for the Trap-A-Holics-backed Crypto Business, an 18-track mixtape with additional features from Finesse2Tymes, Wiz Khalifa, BeatKing, Lil Keke, and more. Today (Nov. 23), fans are able to check out a new visual from said project for “Mind Yo Business,” a collaboration alongside Hypnotize Minds alum La Chat. Over a sample of Killa Klan Kaze’s classic Live by Yo Rep standout “Be a Witness,” the Memphis legends deliver dark raps about criminal minds and meddling critics:

“In these streets, all I see is murder when I close my eyes, I see the dead, monsters all in my head, all of my vision is red, the reaper in Gucci and Louis be telling me f**k all these n**gas who hating and fakin’ and plottin’, ’cause I’m ’bout to take ’em to hell, and ain’t no mo’ waitin’, and no one is living to tell, vest on my chest when I’m f**king my b**ch, check on my kids when I’m trippin’ like this, roll me an eight with some moon rocks in it…”

The accompanying clip for “Mind Yo Business” comes courtesy of Vince Boussamba. Viewers can catch Juicy J and La Chat performing the song and catching vibes in a studio with red lighting for added effect.

Back in 2010, Juicy J and Lex Luger joined forces for Rubba Band Business, a classic body of work that helped to reignite the former’s solo career. That project contained notable assists from Rick Ross, Wale, Project Pat, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, and K. Michelle. The following year would see the duo returning to the fold with Rubba Band Business 2, another high-profile effort with appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Casey Veggies, Travis Porter, and more. Press play on the video for “Mind Yo Business” below.