Last month, Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne officially unveiled their new collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. The project is executive produced by Juicy and boasts a sole guest appearance from Project Pat. Over the weekend, the duo dropped off an official music video for “BBL” from the album. The outrageous new clip sees the two taking over an abandoned hospital while Juicy rides a Pi’erre Bourne-made beat:

Why you be with her, what you see in her (That ass), why you spendin’ cash, why you buy that bag (That ass), why you rushing things, why you moving fast (That ass)/ Spent a quarter million dollars, on just bags, no, she not flying in the jet, it’s first class/ You know that pussy getting wet from the first blast

Still sorе from her BBL but I’m the first smash, first class ticket for a ratchеt (Ratchet)/ Just to bust it in her face, I let her have it (Have it), the way she flip on the dick, she acrobatic (‘Batic)/ You see that ass from the front, it’s fat, I gotta smack it

Prior to this, Juicy J also dropped off a joint album with Wiz Khalifa titled Stoner’s Night. That 4/20-friendly project included assists from names like BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner. On his end, Pi’erre Bourne shared the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre last year, closing out the series he started back in 2016. The album boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc. He has shared a plethora of accompanying visuals for fans to enjoy from the project, including standouts like “Groceries,” “4U,” and “Juice.”

In additional exciting news, Bourne recently announced he will be heading out on the road for his biggest tour yet. The first leg of the “Good Movie World Tour” kicks off in Houston on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will wrap in Seattle on Oct. 19.

Be sure to press play on “BBL” by Pi’erre Bourne and Juicy J from Space Age Pimpin’ down below.