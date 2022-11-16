Yesterday (Nov. 15), Juicy J and Lex Luger reunited for Crypto Business, an 18-track body of work hosted by Trap-A-Holics. The mixtape also boasts assists from Wiz Khalifa, BeatKing, Lil’ Keke, Trey Drizzle, La Chat, and more.

In addition to the aforementioned release, fans were treated to a visual for the standout cut “Be Careful,” which features Finesse2Tymes and shows the artists warning listeners about fake friends:

“Nowadays you ain’t gonna watch yo’ enemies, you already know where they stand, you already know they want smoke, gotta keep a close eye on your fam, the n**gas you think gon’ hold you down if you ever end up in a jam, be the first n**ga tryna f**k yo’ girl soon as they put you in the can, pay attention to the slick hatin’ when a n**ga see you winnin’, those be the n**gas tryna trick ya off the streets but be in a n**ga face grinnin’…”

The accompanying clip for “Be Careful” comes courtesy of Vince Boussamba and shows Juicy J in his studio adorned with plaques and artwork for past hits. Finesse2Tymes makes an appearance towards the end of the short clip.

Back in 2010, Juicy J teamed up with Lex Luger to create the classic mixtape Rubba Band Business, a trailblazing effort that many believe revived the Memphis legend’s career following growing strife within Three 6 Mafia. Consisting of 23 songs, peers like Rick Ross, Wale, Project Pat, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, and K. Michelle contributed to that project. A year later, the duo would return with Rubba Band Business 2, another star-studded offering with collaborations alongside Travis Porter, Machine Gun Kelly, Casey Veggies, and Don Trip. Press play on Juicy J and Lex Luger’s Crypto Business and the aforementioned video for “Be Careful” below.