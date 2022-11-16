Photo: Cover art for Juicy J and Lex Luger’s ‘Crypto Business’
By Jon Powell
  /  11.16.2022

Yesterday (Nov. 15), Juicy J and Lex Luger reunited for Crypto Business, an 18-track body of work hosted by Trap-A-Holics. The mixtape also boasts assists from Wiz Khalifa, BeatKing, Lil’ Keke, Trey Drizzle, La Chat, and more.

In addition to the aforementioned release, fans were treated to a visual for the standout cut “Be Careful,” which features Finesse2Tymes and shows the artists warning listeners about fake friends:

“Nowadays you ain’t gonna watch yo’ enemies, you already know where they stand, you already know they want smoke, gotta keep a close eye on your fam, the n**gas you think gon’ hold you down if you ever end up in a jam, be the first n**ga tryna f**k yo’ girl soon as they put you in the can, pay attention to the slick hatin’ when a n**ga see you winnin’, those be the n**gas tryna trick ya off the streets but be in a n**ga face grinnin’…”

The accompanying clip for “Be Careful” comes courtesy of Vince Boussamba and shows Juicy J in his studio adorned with plaques and artwork for past hits. Finesse2Tymes makes an appearance towards the end of the short clip.

Back in 2010, Juicy J teamed up with Lex Luger to create the classic mixtape Rubba Band Business, a trailblazing effort that many believe revived the Memphis legend’s career following growing strife within Three 6 Mafia. Consisting of 23 songs, peers like Rick Ross, Wale, Project Pat, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, and K. Michelle contributed to that project. A year later, the duo would return with Rubba Band Business 2, another star-studded offering with collaborations alongside Travis Porter, Machine Gun Kelly, Casey Veggies, and Don Trip. Press play on Juicy J and Lex Luger’s Crypto Business and the aforementioned video for “Be Careful” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Juicy J
Lex Luger
Mixtapes

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Powerful | 'Bet on Black'

Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest LeToya Luckett field impressive pitches ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.08.2022
View More